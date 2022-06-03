ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasha Patel: Why we should use comedy to explain science

By Fiona Geiran
 4 days ago

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us. Can humor help us learn about the world? Science writer and comedian Kasha Patel thinks so. She applies the scientific method to stand-up comedy,...

The Guardian

Yass marine! Here come rainbow bullets and brunches for Pride’s annual pinkwashing

Last Thursday, Ihop tweeted out what may be the most half-hearted appeal to queer liberation in the history of corporate America. “S/O to everyone who puts the pan in pancakes. Happy Pride!” it read, with the rainbow-flag emoji dutifully appended. While the blue-roofed chain’s messaging was inoffensive to the core, its limp determination to avoid controversy or stir human emotion felt rote –– plus Ihop’s very next tweet was an ode to its new “Extra Normal Meal” specifically aimed at people who want to feel more ordinary.
The Guardian

‘It’s about self-definition’: behind the early battle to teach Black history in US schools

In the decades before the second world war, the African American history taught in US public schools was remarkably backwards and racist. Black inferiority was assumed, with Africa seen as a primitive land lacking any great civilizations, slavery a necessary and benevolent institution, and Black people incapable of self-determination. The dismantling of these lies written to serve white people in power was the work of decades – in the first half of the 20th century, an entire generation of activists fought to transform the way Americans educated themselves about Black history, crafting what has been termed the “alternative Black curriculum”.
