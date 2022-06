Google will be removing several features from its Google Assistant, including the ability to create location-based reminders, Ars Technica reported Friday (June 3). The feature previously allowed users to set reminders through Google Assistant, such as a reminder to defrost an item when they arrive home, and would then ping the user when they walked through the door. Google will be sending out notifications about the demise of the feature, per the report.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO