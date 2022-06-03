ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Clearing the air in our schools

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Regarding the May 15 article “What suburban Portland school districts say about their ventilation rates”: The lack of proper ventilation in Portland Public Schools, paired with the seemingly blasé attitude from school officials, should not be pushed under the rug. It is not just...

Readers respond: Keep PCC pool open

On March 4, the administration of Portland Community College announced that the aquatics facility at Sylvania campus, which includes a lap pool and a diving pool where hundreds of area lifeguards have received training, would close permanently in June. The decision was made by senior leadership without input from faculty...
Readers respond: Eliminate single-use plastics

In 2021, during my sophomore year at the University of Portland, I discovered my passion for our oceans and its marine inhabitants. I was mesmerized by the mystery and beauty of the deep blue. So many species have yet to be discovered. However, a pressing issue threatens the health of our oceans: plastic pollution. Every day, people throw away tons of single-use plastics. An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic ends up in our oceans each year. This is extremely problematic, since plastics will degrade over time but never fully disappear from our environment. Scientists have found plastic fragments in hundreds of species, including 86% of sea turtle species, 44% of seabird species and 43% of marine mammal species.
Clackamas County won’t update election results again until next week, leaving results hanging for House district race to represent Lake Oswego

Clackamas County won’t update election results again until June 13, leaving a hotly contested House district race to represent Lake Oswego and portions of Southwest Portland hanging for at least another week. County Clerk Sherry Hall said Monday that she would wait until the statutory deadline for providing final...
Readers respond: Gun laws must reflect today’s reality

In civilized, democratic countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Scotland, where there is no Second Amendment, statistics clearly show gun control measures have decreased mass shootings. Here are the exact words of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” I see the words “well regulated” and “militia.” I’m not sure the intent of those words is at all clear in the context of today’s solitary, lawless mass murderers. The sword-and-musket private militias of James Madison’s day were formed as a check on the possibility of an overly powerful federal government when each state considered itself as something of a sovereign nation, and when a cohesive America was an idea looked upon with suspicion. They have nothing to do with today’s readily accessible deadly weaponry and the consequent carnage that can be inflicted by one deranged or radicalized shooter. Two different worlds. Our world needs common-sense restrictions.
Oregon gas prices up 25 cents to new record

Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
Deaf job applicant wins $225,000 settlement from Portland software company and staffing firm after discrimination claim

A prominent Portland software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who alleged they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at his job interview. Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based...
Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
Alleged accomplice in theft of trailer filled with 35 guns arrested on federal charges

A 27-year-old man accused of helping to steal a trailer filled with guns made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday afternoon after his arrest the night before. Prosecutors say Alexander Kean Barber and 19-year-old Angelina Nicole Pintor-Schindler on May 9 stole from a hotel parking lot on Hayden Island a trailer filled with 35 guns. The gun had been on display at a gun show in Portland the prior weekend.
Portland driver charged with second-degree murder in hit-run death of pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed after being struck Monday night by a hit-and-run driver in one of Southeast Portland’s dangerous high-crash corridor. Portland police said the person was dead in the street about 9 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Initially, police did not release the person’s name or details of their investigation, but by Tuesday afternoon the bureau confirmed the crash was a hit-and-run and the medical examiner ruled the victim’s death a homicide.
Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade returns to joyful crowd in streets of downtown Portland

As Starlight Parade-goers waited for the festivities to begin, the mood was bright despite the gray sky and drizzle that grew into a light rain through the evening. Lawn chairs lined the route. Blankets, umbrellas, and storefront awnings kept onlookers warm and dry. Children ran through the street, striking ballet poses, blowing bubbles and chasing each other with lightsabers.
Pedestrian dies in second fatal hit-and-run in 24 hours in Portland, police say

Portland police arrested a person in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday – the second deadly pedestrian crash in 24 hours. Officers responded at 1:33 p.m. to the report of a crash on Northeast 100th Avenue and Glisan Street, where they found the pedestrian dead. Witnesses reported seeing a truck pulling a flatbed trailer leave the scene driving north on 100th Avenue, police said.
