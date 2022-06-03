Readers respond: Clearing the air in our schools

In civilized, democratic countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Scotland, where there is no Second Amendment, statistics clearly show gun control measures have decreased mass shootings. Here are the exact words of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” I see the words “well regulated” and “militia.” I’m not sure the intent of those words is at all clear in the context of today’s solitary, lawless mass murderers. The sword-and-musket private militias of James Madison’s day were formed as a check on the possibility of an overly powerful federal government when each state considered itself as something of a sovereign nation, and when a cohesive America was an idea looked upon with suspicion. They have nothing to do with today’s readily accessible deadly weaponry and the consequent carnage that can be inflicted by one deranged or radicalized shooter. Two different worlds. Our world needs common-sense restrictions.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO