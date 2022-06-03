ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Former Teacher In CT Charged With Sending Inappropriate Texts, Having Sex With Student

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
A former teacher in Connecticut is facing a host of charges for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to students and having sex with a teen, police announced.

An investigation by the Hamden Police Department was launched at the Booker T. Washington Academy on Circular Avenue in Hamden November 2021 after it received a report of inappropriate messages being exchanged by a teacher and a group of students.

Police said that the teacher in question was New Haven resident Dominique Maynard, age 27.

Dolan said that the investigation by Det. Jay Bunnell of the department’s Special Victims Unit found that Maynard allegedly sent the inappropriate texts to the group, and that she also had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old student on more than one occasion at the school.

According to Hamden Police Public Information Officer Sean Dolan, the students were between 12 and 13 years old at the time the probe was launched.

Maynard was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor. She was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday, June 3.

