New Athens, IL

Man shot to death during apparent burglary near New Athens identified by authorities

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated June 4, 2022, with the latest description from authorities of a vehicle they are seeking as part of the investigation.

Law enforcement officials have identified the man found dead of gunshot wounds outside a home near New Athens.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Austin M. Evans-Blakey, 25, of Lenzburg was found dead after apparently surprising a burglar at the home in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road Thursday morning. The homeowner told investigators Evan-Blakey was employed on the property as a handy man.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department , deputies were dispatched to the property in rural New Athens on the report of a shooting at about 11:29 a.m. When they arrived, they found Evans-Blakey dead and two others injured.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Evans-Blakey was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.

A second person had critical injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. A third was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Both remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, police said Friday.

Investigators described the other victims as both men ages 50 and 47.

It appears the three were shot when they arrived at the home and interrupted a burglary, police said.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation. Authorities are looking for a light blue Chevrolet Equinox with a yellow light or small light bar on the roof that they believe may have been at the scene. (Police initially said they were looking for a blue or gray Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top.)

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is heading up the Major Case Squad investigation . Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

