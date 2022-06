Continuing to ride the momentum from their big weekend, Arizona Football has received yet another commitment for 2023, this time it is Texas cornerback, Carter Stoutmire. Arizona Football had a stellar weekend, as the Wildcats played host to several key recruits from the recruiting class for 2023 and secured two commitments. Well, now the Wildcats are up to three commits from the weekend as a three-star cornerback, Carter Stoutmire has picked the Cats.

PLANO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO