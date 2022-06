PARADISE, Calif. - A butane hash oil lab and a DMT lab was located at a home in Paradise last week after serving a search warrant, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said Michael Compton was arrested in April for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Compton was also arrested in May for possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

