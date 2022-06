Elections in Boca Raton and Delray Beach remain nine months off, but the fields are already taking shape. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer is on the ballot. So are two open city council seats. Andrea O’Rourke is term-limited in Seat B. Seat A incumbent Andy Thomson is running for the Florida House, so he must resign the council post by November, win or lose. The council may choose someone to fill Seat A on an interim basis until the March election.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO