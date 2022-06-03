Ole Miss-Arizona Game of Coral Gables Regional Postponed

The Rebels and Wildcats are now scheduled to face off on Saturday.

MIAMI -- All games originally scheduled for Friday in the Coral Gables Regional have now been postponed to Saturday, Ole Miss baseball announced on Friday morning.

Ole Miss and Arizona were originally scheduled to square off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night, but a tropical storm in the area shifted Friday's game one between Miami and Canisius to 9 a.m. CT with the Rebels and Wildcats to take place 55 minutes after the conclusion. With the onset of inclement weather, all of Friday's games have now been pushed to Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for Rebel baseball, all games of the regional have been pushed back a day, so Ole Miss is only scheduled to have one game on Saturday.

Game one between Miami and Canisius is now scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday with Ole Miss and Arizona taking place 55 minutes after the conclusion of that game. This, of course, depends on the weather as well, as the forecast from the tropical storm calls for rain in South Florida on Saturday as well.

Last week during the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., the first-round game between Ole Miss and the Vanderbilt Commodores was delayed until 10 p.m. CT thanks to a day of weather delays. The Rebels lost to the Commodores 3-1 and the game did not wrap up until around 1 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, Arizona is No. 2 and Canisius is No. 4, while the host, Miami, is the No. 1 seed. The Rebels were one of the final teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Memorial Day.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .