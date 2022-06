KENOSHA – James R. Morrison, 93, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on May 30, 2022. Jim was born in Racine on November 28, 1928, the son of Earl and Theresa (Beyer) Morrison. Jim’s parents died when he was very young. He and two siblings grew up in a household headed by his oldest sister and her husband. Jim started working at an early age and was employed by the Horlick’s Malted Milk Company during high school. The first in his family to graduate from college, Jim earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO