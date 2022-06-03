ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Griot Circle community creates space for those who feel forgotten

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Members at the Griot Circle are reminding the New York City community that despite race, sexual orientation, and even age, everyone belongs.

Founded more than 25 years ago, elderly, LGBTQ+ and people of color come to the space to find community through activities.

The director of programming at Griot says spaces are absolutely critical for an often forgotten about demographic.

One long time Griot member, Felicia Holley says she walked in over a decade ago and never left.

Members say they are accepted, nurtured and are celebrated.

