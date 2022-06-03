Changeup: WWE Star Moves From Monday Night Raw Back To SmackDown

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO