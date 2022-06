Everyone knows that fictional superheroes need a good title. From Professor X and Doctor Strange, to Mr Incredible and Captain Sir Tom Moore, comic books have exhausted almost the entire drop-down menu of possible ranks. It is perhaps no surprise then that we are entering the second tier of slightly clumsier titles now, with the release of Ms Marvel, the latest small-screen by-product of the box office conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe.Ms Marvel follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old girl from Jersey City and raised in a semi-strict Muslim household. She is, to put it lightly, obsessed with Captain...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO