My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

While today, we might think the 2nd Amendment protects our personal right to own guns, a lot of experts would tell you that wasn’t the case for most of U.S. history… at least, not until 2008. In this episode of Think Again, NBC News correspondent Andrew Stern digs into our nation's past to investigate whether or not the founders intended for us to have a personal right to gun ownership.May 26, 2022.

