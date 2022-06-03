ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young Advocates for Stronger Gun Laws

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is tired of all the mass shootings in the country.

Just last week was one of the worst school shootings in America's history. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned speech advocating for stricter gun safety laws.

Atlanta Hawks players, including Trae Young and Kevin Huerter quickly echoed Kerr's message. Now the country is dealing with more mass shootings, and one of them is close to home for Young. The shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, took place less than a two-hour drive away from Norman, which is Young's hometown.

As you can see in the tweet above, Young is incredulous. He quote-tweeted an account called @OccupyDemocrats. The original tweet read, "BREAKING NEWS: CNN reports that the Tulsa mass shooter who gunned down five people at a hospital yesterday legally bought his rifle just a few hours before the shooting. RT IF YOU THINK THAT AMERICA NEEDS STRONGER GUN LAWS!"

Young quote-tweeted it and wrote, "Like really?? It’s almost like the people in the the position of power who have the chance to do something WONT because it’s not affecting them personally… I guarantee if it did, things would be different. Let’s just be honest. Sad."

Trae Young speaking at a peaceful protest in Oklahoma in 2020.

© The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 23-year-old is always outspoken on and off the court. He successfully lobbied Oklahoma's governor to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones in November 2021. Young has also spoken on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as other mental and physical health campaigns.

The issue of gun safety in America is obviously politically-charged and highly polarizing. Young's opinions will likely cost him so fans, but that has never stopped him from voicing his opinions before. The All-NBA point guard refuses to 'shut up and dribble'. I'm sure we haven't heard the last from Young on this issue, so stay locked into AllHawks.com for all of your breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 19

WarchiefANU
4d ago

America is a Constitutional Republic this is Not a Democracy. As American's We have "Inherent" Constitutional "Rights". The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arm's Shall Not Be "Infringed"!!!

Reply(2)
19
Jimmy Bones
4d ago

nba players have no say so when it comes crimes that will literally never affect them since they have paid armed guards and live in mansions

Reply
10
Damn Yankee
4d ago

How about those NBA players and all sports athletes who were caught with carrying guns illegally. Maybe talk to them first.

Reply
8
