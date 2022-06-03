ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Call for Willamette Valley nonprofits to apply for A Community Thrives grants

By Staff report
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

Nonprofits looking to bring awareness to a project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on affecting historically underserved individuals and groups can apply for grants of up to $100,000 through this year’s A Community Thrives initiative.

The 6-year-old giving-back program is organized by the Gannett Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Gannett Co., which owns the Statesman Journal and The Register-Guard in Oregon. Nationally, $2 million is expected to be awarded.

Last year, A Community Thrives awarded the Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus and the Burrito Brigade , $8,400 each for the second consecutive year. Burrito Brigade has delivered thousands of nutritious vegan meals to the hungry and unhoused in the Eugene area since 2014. Confluence is a non-audition GALA chorus that has been rehearsing on Sunday afternoons since 2000. Members live throughout the Willamette Valley from Portland to Eugene and perform in Portland, Salem and Corvallis to celebrate and honor diversity through music.

One distinction between the grant-making programs is crowdfunding. For final consideration, A Community Thrives asks nonprofits to do some independent crowdfunding.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

Organizations raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for national project grants: three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the website for A Community Thrives .

There also are operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets such as Salem and Eugene, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those who wish to compete.

Timeline for A Community Thrives 2022

  • June 1-30 -- Application period.
  • July 18-Aug. 12 -- Crowdfunding by qualified nonprofits.
  • Oct. 5 -- Grants announced

Nonprofits can find more details about A Community Thrives and apply at : gannettfoundation.org/act

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Call for Willamette Valley nonprofits to apply for A Community Thrives grants

Statesman Journal

