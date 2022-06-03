Performer tells biblical stories through balloon sculptures

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dr. Dan Bellamy's performances are much more than hot air.

Children of all ages will be able to enjoy a free show of inflatable balloon sculptures by Bellamy at 6 p.m. Saturday, at White Horse Christian Center.

Bellamy has earned his doctor of ministry, served as a college minister, camp staffer and full-time youth pastor. Nowadays, he tours the United States with his company, Inflatable Stories, to tell children stories of Jesus using balloon sculptures.

"With Inflatable Stories, basically I bring Bible stories and Bible themes and lessons to life with larger than life balloon sculptures," Bellamy said. "So I have things like giant wearable balloon masks made out of latex balloons. I climb inside 6 foot balloons, I have balloon illustrations and lessons.

"...The balloons bring the stories to life in such a unique and special way to help things that might normally be a little more difficult to connect (with); to really visually, and in a fun way, connect and stick with kids and families."

Bellamy's Inflatable Stories show on Saturday will include not just biblical stories, but a lesson on how to construct your very own balloon animal.

"We'll teach a balloon animal at the end," Bellamy said, "which I don't do at every program but we're gonna be doing that for y'all. I'm going to be doing the climb-inside balloon and we're gonna be talking a little bit about what it means to get outside our bubble in our faith."

While Bellamy knew that he was called to the ministry from a young age, he didn't know how much of an impact his favorite hobby could have when it came to spreading Biblical stories.

"To share the good news is the primary goal," Bellamy said, "and in the process, I want to bring some joy and excitement and laughs and fun, and present the gospel in any unique way that really connects with people and stands out."

Future plans for Bellamy and Inflatable Stories includes potential international bookings and writing additional children's books.

"I had, right before the pandemic, I actually had (a booking) scheduled in Canada," Bellamy said, "and I've traveled internationally with balloons but I haven't actually had bookings internationally. But I had it scheduled, and then we know how the pandemic treated us all.

"...I've got two (children's) books that I've written. One is called 'The Inflated Story of Noah,' and that's the story of the flood but it's told with balloons photographed in real-life locations as illustrations. The other one is called 'The Twisted Tale of Adam and Eve,' and it's (their) story... An ambition I have, that hopefully won't take too long to come to fruition, is a third book to tell the Christmas nativity story."

Visit inflatablestories.com to learn more about Bellamy's work. To see more of his sculptures, visit his Instagram, inflatablestories .

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier.

