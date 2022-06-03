ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Paul Pogba to Juventus is a Done Deal

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Paul Pogba looks set to join Juventus for a second time after leaving Manchester United following his departure as a free agent with the deal being done, according to a new report.

Pogba is now set to join Juventus on a new deal and according to some sources the deal is done and just awaits an official announcement.

Pogba is set to return to Juventus after a rocky time at United with some fans taking to social media to express how pleased they were with the news of the Frenchman’s departure.

Now according to a report from Jacque Talbot “Paul Pogba to Juventus is done deal awaiting announcement.”

Some reports have suggested that Pogba will sign a three year deal in Turin earning a salary around €8million per year which would be a slightly significant decrease in the wages he earned at United.

The Frenchman had offers from Real Madrid, PSG and even Manchester City to join as a free agent this summer.

Despite the offers from such European giants, Pogba had his heart set on a spectacular return to Juventus.

Author Verdict

Pogba is a player that posses a lot of talent but he didn’t reach the heights that he could have at United, leaving a number of supporters disappointed with his contribution to the club.

