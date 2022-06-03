Sarasota Music Festival launches busy summer season

I got back from my three-month disability leave just in time for the arts season to end and the snowbirds to head back north. That has made it a little easier to get back into the routine (with some changes) and to keep up with what’s happening in the local arts scene.

It turns out it’s a busier time than I expected. June is usually dominated by the Sarasota Music Festival , which returns for the first time in two years with its full slate of offerings – young musicians studying and performing with experienced professionals in one-on-one sessions, masterclasses and concerts. For music lovers, it all begins Thursday with the first of four weekend programs. One of the concerts features Ya-Fei Chuang , a pianist who was a festival fellow years ago. Now she has a busy performing and teaching career. She’s also married to former festival artistic director Robert Levin .

After a week of previews, Asolo Rep presents the opening night of the new musical “Hood,” based on the legend of Robin Hood, with some contemporary twists to bring it up to date. It runs through June 26.

Also this weekend, Urbanite Theatre closes its season with the area premiere of Gracie Gardner’s “Athena.” Expect a lot of action on the long narrow platform that makes up the stage as two young women become friends while training for a national fencing competition. The play continues through July 10.

And the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, is in focus at Florida Studio Theatre, which opens its summer season with “Ring of Fire, ” a musical biography that uses more than two dozen Cash favorites to tell the story of his life and career. The show was a hit before it opened Friday night. The theater has already extended it by a week to June 26 and I wouldn’t be surprised if more extensions are to come.

The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling are pairing up again to present the Summer Circus Spectacular, which continues a long-standing Sarasota tradition with an intimate hour-long and family friendly show in the Historic Asolo Theatre. The show opens Friday and continues through Aug. 13.

There are ongoing and special exhibits on display at The Ringling and the Sarasota Art Museum. We hope you find something to keep you entertained. And Art Center Sarasota has a new exhibition open called “Faces and Places,” a regional juried exhibit which is on display through Aug. 6.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts opens its Summer Sizzler series with the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Rabbit Hole,” which was abruptly canceled due to coronavirus two years ago. And Theatre Odyssey is back with its 17th 10-Minute Play Festival .

We hope you find something fun to see and do.

Jay Handelman

Arts Editor

