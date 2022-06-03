ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, IA

Keota Baseball Down Iowa Valley and Lone Tree, Softball Drops Three

By Cole Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple wins greeted the Keota baseball team to start the week with victories over Iowa Valley and Lone Tree. The Eagles had a successful road trip to Marengo on Tuesday where they downed the Tigers 5-2 in part by a three...

Lone Tree Baseball and Softball Continued Busy Stretch

It’s been a busy few days for the Lone Tree summer teams with a few wins piling up on the softball side. The Lion softball team dominated their way to a 13-1 win over Mediapolis on Friday with the offense finishing with six hits led by three RBI nights from Arlie Lorack and Avery Grover. Lorack got the win in the circle tossing five innings of one run ball giving up six hits and six strikeouts. A Saturday tournament took them to Central City where the Lions beat Monticello 8-1 and then lost to the host Wildcats 11-3. The win saw the bats shine with 12 hits led by Kayleigh Rundlett going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lorack brought in a pair of tallies. The senior once again got it done in the circle twirling a complete game two hitter with the one run being unearned. Ellen Carow went 2-for-4 in the loss against Central City. Lone Tree battled back from a 7-0 deficit last night, but couldn’t outlast Pekin falling 8-6. The team had 11 knocks with Rundlett finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI. The defense committed six errors with just two of the runs being earned for Lorack. She threw a complete game surrendering 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Lions are now 4-6 overall.
LONE TREE, IA
Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
Hawks Finish Off 5A IC West 5-4

After a loss to No. 2 in class 3A Mount Vernon on the road Memorial Day night, Mid-Prairie head softball coach Amy Hartsock-Williams was encouraged by her team’s play, saying this, “I’m going to tell you, we’re that close. I saw some really good things tonight. Good things that make me think that by the end of the season we will be playing with and challenging teams like this.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Eagles Emerge Past Plainsmen

An early season South Iowa Cedar League baseball matchup took place in Keota on Friday with the Eagles surging past Belle Plaine 6-4. Keota scored twice in the first, third, and fifth innings that proved to be enough to hold on for the conference win. The purple and gold scattered six hits with Caleb Waterhouse going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Aidan Anderson picked up the win on the hill tossing six innings surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out five. Cole Kindred managed the save by finishing off the final three outs.
KEOTA, IA
Ravens and Wolves Meet on Diamonds Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams take the field tonight on the road against Winfield-Mt. Union in an all KCII area battle. The Hillcrest baseball team is 2-3 in conference and overall after a 15-11 win in Packwood over the Panthers Friday. The Ravens are hitting .257 as a team with Luke and Liam Schrock and Grant Bender all at the .350 mark or better. Luke leads the way at .435 with 10 hits and seven runs scored. Josiah Beachy has a team best six RBI. On the hill, the Ravens have a 5.15 team ERA. Seth Ours has three appearances with a 4.57 ERA. Luke Schrock is 1-1 with 11 innings and a 6.36 ERA.
WINFIELD, IA
Savages Get Out Brooms Against Bears

Sigourney fans were treated to a pair of home wins on Friday when the summer teams downed South Iowa Cedar League foe English Valleys. The Savage baseball team stayed perfect on the year with a 14-2 conference victory. They scored three times in the first, four in the second, and five in the third that led to the mercy-rule triumph in five innings. Cade Molyneux was raking at the dish finishing 4-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored. Levi Crawford and Cade Streigle each had a pair of knocks. Reid Molyneux did all the work on the mound throwing five innings surrendering two runs on one hit and striking out 12.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Clark to Play Football at Loras

Another area high school graduate is off the recruiting board with WACO’s Jonah Clark signing his letter of intent to play football at Loras College this fall. The Duhawks are a division III program in Dubuque apart of the American Rivers Conference and last year they finished 4-6. Clark was an intimidator this past season on the gridiron snatching all state and district defensive player of the year honors for a Warrior team that finished 10-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the eight-player playoffs. Listed at 6’2’’ 200 pounds, the senior defensive end compiled 43 tackles including 9.5 for a loss and four sacks. As a tight end on the other side, Clark caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding two more end zone trips on the ground.
DUBUQUE, IA
Demon Softball Drop Four in Iowa City, Summer Teams Battle Fort Madison Tonight

A weekend tournament in Iowa City took the Washington softball team to the campus of The University of Iowa and an uptick in competition saw the Demons fall in four games. On Friday evening the orange and black lost to Iowa City West 13-7 and North Scott 9-1. Leighton Salazar went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in game one to lead an offense that had 11 hits. Bella Salazar gave up six earned tallies on nine hits in the circle. The offense scattered five knocks in the nightcap against the Lancers and Claire Robinson was the pitcher of record throwing 5 2/3 frames surrendering nine runs (two earned) on 15 hits.
IOWA CITY, IA
Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA
Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

This Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, the City of Keota will be hosting its annual Keota Fun Days. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes describes how the event gets started, “We kick things off on Friday evening with the kid’s parade at 5 o’clock and wrap things up on Sunday, which is new for us this year, we’re having a tractor show on our downtown Broadway Avenue and then they’ll parade through town starting at 2 o’clock.”
KEOTA, IA
Car Strikes Tractor Trailer in Riverside

Just before 10:30a.m. Thursday,, the Washington County Safety Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision at 140th Street and Highway 218 near Riverside. It was determined a car driven by Anna Anderson of Iowa City struck the rear end of James Farr’s tractor trailer. When authorities arrived, Anderson was outside of her vehicle. There was over $1500 damage to the vehicles. A State Accident Report was filed and Anderson was cited for registration violation. Riverside QRS, Riverside Fire, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Washington Summer Classic Celebrates Community

The Washington square was full of activity last weekend for the eighth annual Washington Summer Classic. The three day event kicked off with Ridiculously Bubbly Thursday that included the sip and shop, farmer’s market, Thursday night live and performance by the Washington Municipal Band. Friday was family day with a free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center, bounce house, pony rides, live music and a showing of Encanto for Movies on Main. Saturday was Washington’s 75th annual celebration of Ridiculous Day, the longest running event in the state, that included Face painting, pony rides, games, a bounce house, Ridiculous Princess and Superhero Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Municipal Band performance, magician show, Tractor and Ridiculous parade along with a concert featuring Joshua Stanley and Aces and Eights on the Central Park bandstand to close the day. The Fly-in Breakfast at the Washington Municipal Airport Sunday morning closed the weekend. The KCII Big Red Radio was on the square Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to play music, announce the parade and take part in festivities. The Washington Summer Classic is presented by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Donald Conrad

A public visitation for 87-year-old Donald Conrad of Keota will be Thursday, June 9th from 2-4p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Funeral mass will be held following visitation at 5p.m. with burial at the Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Mary’s Cemetery to follow. Memorials will be utilized for community betterment purposes and determined at a later date. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
CONFIRMED: Beloved Restaurant Moving To Main Street Cedar Falls

One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
Rescue crews save man from Cedar River

A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
GREEN CITY, MO
The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!

