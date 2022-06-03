Keota Baseball Down Iowa Valley and Lone Tree, Softball Drops Three

It’s been a busy few days for the Lone Tree summer teams with a few wins piling up on the softball side. The Lion softball team dominated their way to a 13-1 win over Mediapolis on Friday with the offense finishing with six hits led by three RBI nights from Arlie Lorack and Avery Grover. Lorack got the win in the circle tossing five innings of one run ball giving up six hits and six strikeouts. A Saturday tournament took them to Central City where the Lions beat Monticello 8-1 and then lost to the host Wildcats 11-3. The win saw the bats shine with 12 hits led by Kayleigh Rundlett going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lorack brought in a pair of tallies. The senior once again got it done in the circle twirling a complete game two hitter with the one run being unearned. Ellen Carow went 2-for-4 in the loss against Central City. Lone Tree battled back from a 7-0 deficit last night, but couldn’t outlast Pekin falling 8-6. The team had 11 knocks with Rundlett finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI. The defense committed six errors with just two of the runs being earned for Lorack. She threw a complete game surrendering 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Lions are now 4-6 overall.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO