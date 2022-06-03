ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brown County Rodeo Underway, Continues Through Saturday

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 58th Brown County Rodeo opened to a large crowd Thursday night at the Earl Q. Wilson Arena. Night two of rodeo action will begin at 7:30 pm. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:00 pm....

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Lemonade Day Brownwood is coming August 13th

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing Lemonade day, a youth entrepreneurship, educational program to Brown County this year. The Chamber believes this program and experience will inspire and equip our city’s next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders! Lemonade Day is an experiential, educational program for elementary and middle school age children that teaches them the process of starting and then running their very own business… a lemonade stand. On Brownwood Lemonade Day, children will be able to set up their lemonade stand businesses throughout the city.
koxe.com

Brown County Republican Women to Meet Friday

The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their June meeting on Friday, June 10, 11:30 am at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker is Anita Moore, TFRW Senate District 10 Director. She will talk about why voter registration is critical to winning in November. She said, “Not...
koxe.com

Knoxie Ann (Brown) Gore, 86, formerly of Brownwood

Knoxie Ann Gore, 86, of Brownfield, Texas formerly of Brownwood, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Eastlawn...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

City of Early Receives $50,000 Grant from LCRA

During a special gathering Monday afternoon at the future site of the Early Town Center, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) presented a matching grant for $50,000 to the City of Early. “LCRA is really committed to our communities and we do a lot of transmission projects up this way....
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Bull Riding#Bull Fighting#Bullfighting#Sports#American#Koxe#Citizens National Bank
koxe.com

Thomas “Tom” Snow, 65, of Zephyr

Thomas “Tom” Snow, age 65, of Zephyr formerly of New Mexico passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Private Family Services for Tom will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
ZEPHYR, TX
koxe.com

HPU’s Fletcher and Castor ASC Medal of Honor Winners

RICHARDSON, Texas – Howard Payne University’s Delaney Castor and Trevor Fletcher were two of twenty-two graduating student-athletes from the 11 American Southwest Conference member institutions honored by the conference and their institutions as 2021-22 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients. The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented...
koxe.com

Brownwood Fire Dept. Receives LCRA Grant for Rescue Equipment

A $12,619 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority was presented yesterday and will help the Brownwood Fire Department buy a set of rescue jacks to lift and stabilize wrecked vehicles, making the scene safer for first responders and helping rescuers reach accident victims more quickly. Along with a matching...
koxe.com

James Henry Smith, 76, of Brady

Funeral service for James Henry Smith, 76 of Brady, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BRADY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rumor Mill: Will San Angelo Get an Abuelo's?

SAN ANGELO – Is Abuelo's coming to San Angelo? On Thursday, Jun. 3, it was announced that San Angelo would be getting a new restaurant at the Sunset Mall. For more see: Popular Steak House Coming to San Angelo Soon With the announcement of LongHorn Steakhouse making its way to San Angelo the rumor mill began churning. People began throwing out hopes of a Cheesecake Factory, taco places like Taco Casa and Taco Villa, and even the return of Arby's. But one rumor seemed to have more momentum than the rest. It was rumored that an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant would be joining the new shopping…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Burn Ban Lifted for One Week

The Burn Ban in Brown County has been lifted for one week. That was the action taken Monday morning, June 6, during a meeting of Brown County Commissioners. Commissioners urge everyone who needs to conduct a burn to be very careful and be mindful of the wind. Avoid burning during gusty wind. Commissioners will reconsider the Burn Ban when they next meet on Monday, June 13.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodbye San Angelo and the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Throughout my time at San Angelo LIVE, I’ve had the honor of highlighting some of the most memorable people and events in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. My time spent with San Angelo’s leader in news has allowed me to explore creativity that I thought I never had which has placed me in position to return to my roots of television broadcasting where I was first introduced to content creation almost 15 years ago.
SAN ANGELO, TX
wbap.com

Storm Complex at Abilene approaching DFW

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
koxe.com

Kathleen Hogan Shipley, 90

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, Kathleen Hogan Shipley (90) on May 23, 2022, in the Philippines. A chapel and viewing service was held there from May 25-27, 2022. Her internment will be in Gouldbusk, Texas Cemetery, June 9,...
GOULDBUSK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Excessive Heat Warning in Effect This Afternoon

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued today for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, McCulloch, Taylor and San Saba counties in the KOXE listening area. The heat warning starts at 1:00 pm and will go through 9:00 pm. Temperatures of 105 or hotter are expected today which will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, especially for those participating in outdoor activities. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes.
SAN SABA, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: June 4, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Derek Ramos, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday,...
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
theflashtoday.com

Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy