Brown County Rodeo Underway, Continues Through Saturday

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued today for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, McCulloch, Taylor and San Saba counties in the KOXE listening area. The heat warning starts at 1:00 pm and will go through 9:00 pm. Temperatures of 105 or hotter are expected today which will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, especially for those participating in outdoor activities. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Never, ever, leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, not even for a few minutes.
