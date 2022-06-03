Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Greenhill Humane Society

Meet the very handsome, sweet cat, Saturn! He is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair mix kitty with gorgeous orange and white markings. He has big, bright green eyes and is a big lover. He is very friendly and social upon meeting him. He’s quite curious and would love a home that has plenty of cat trees by a big window and lots of toys for him to play with. He loves getting pets and being around his people.

Saturn may do well with another cat or dog sibling after a slow introduction period and would do best with cat-savvy kids. He is looking for a quiet home that will provide him with plenty of love, attention and affection. Once Saturn warms up to his new family, he will thrive as a cuddly companion.

Greenhill Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information, call 541-689-1503 or visit green-hill.org .

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Charmin is a beautiful, long-haired, all-white senior adult female kitty about 11 years old. She's very playful once she gets comfortable with you, and is such a sweet and affectionate girl who loves to cuddle.

She would do in best in a home without young kids or other pets, and with a cat-savvy adopter who will respect her boundaries. She loves to sleep with you, and will make an excellent companion.

She’s in excellent health, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, negative for FeLV and FIV, and had a complete dental. To meet Charmin, call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Fiona is 1 year old and survived distemper — which means not much can ruin her spirit! She's got a cute wobble in her walk and some tremors, adding to her adorable personality. Fiona is pure JOY on four legs!

If you'd like to meet Fiona, stop by the shelter, 2840 Rhododendron Dr., Florence, or apply online, at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County