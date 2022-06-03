Ben Roemer

Mr. Lowell Edward “Eddie” Claywell, of Burkesville, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 80 years, 4 months & 27 days. He was born on Friday, January 9, 1942 in The Willis Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Paul C. & Nina (Dicken) Claywell. He was a member of The First Christian Church of Burkesville, Retired from Houchens Industries, and was a Lifelong Farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne (Morgan) Claywell whom he wed on Saturday, June 17, 1961 (she passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019), Brothers, James Claywell & Preston Claywell, sister, Venita Lawson, Son-in-law, Danny Allen.

