Austin, KY

Ben Roemer

By Nellie Pickett
 4 days ago

Bernard (Ben) J. Roemer, 83 of Austin, Ky., passed away Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Ky. He was born October 30, 1938 in Wabasha, Mn. to Lloyd and Christine Roemer. He joined...

Nancy St. Charles

Nancy Jane St. Charles, 74, Glasgow, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Anthony St. Charles and Nancy Ezell Ortega St. Charles. She was a homemaker and a retired LPN having worked at Howard Clinic and T J Samson Community Hospital.
GLASGOW, KY
Bob Buss

Robert Lee Buss (Bob), 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2022 at his home in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Known to many as “Cougar,” Bob was born to Milton and Edna Buss in Willard, Ohio on May 25, 1943. After graduating high school, Bob joined the Army, where he spent three years overseas playing basketball and making memories that he loved to talk about throughout his life.
GLASGOW, KY
Pauline Edwards

Pauline Groce Edwards, 92, Smiths Grove, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Clark and Ruby Jo Smith Clark. She was a farmer and homemaker, and a member of Oak Forest Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
Tim Garrison

Tim Garrison, 83, of Glasgow passed away Monday June 6, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab. He was born in Barren County on July 17, 1938, to the late Clarence Garrison and Leona Garner Garrison. Mr. Garrison was a Lifetime farmer, Army National Guard Veteran, and a member...
GLASGOW, KY
Larry Richards

Larry J. Richards, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 24, 1937 to late Autrey L. and Donna Mayrine Lindsey Richards. He was married to Glenna Faye Richards, who survives. Larry served in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Steve Graham

Steve Allen Graham, 71, of Munfordville, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, June 5th, at T.J. Samson Hospital. Steve was born in Marion, IN on October 2, 1950, a son of the late Betty Katherine (Davis) Graham and Clarence Allen Graham. He had worked at Kentucky Apparel. Steve...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Melody Thompson

Melody Rae Thompson age 67 of Bonnieville passed away Thursday, June 2nd at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barre, Vermont to the late Robert & Elizabeth McKnight Launderville. She was her husband were successful owners a sporting goods store that they opened in Vermont before retiring and...
BONNIEVILLE, KY
Ricky Ferguson

Ricky Dewayne Ferguson age 50 of Brownsville passed away Saturday, June 4th at his home. Ricky was the son of the late Terry & Anna Marie Ferguson. He was a detailer with Saylor’s Golf Carts. Ricky is survived by his wife Cynthia Lucas Ferguson; four sons Dylan Ferguson &...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
William Lewis “Bill” Ramey

William Lewis “Bill” Ramey, 82, Glasgow, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow. The Barren County native was the son of the late Harry and Susie Abner Ramey. He was a retired diplomat with the U S Department of State. Survivors include his wife...
GLASGOW, KY
Darrell Ray Copas

Darrell Ray Copas, age 62, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born April 22, 1960, a son of the late Guess Avery Copas and the late Mildred Turner Walker. He is survived by four children, Johnny Ray...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 1, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 1 – June 6, 2022. Kenzie D. Arterburn, 26, and Jeremiah J. Charles England, 29, both of Glasgow. June 2, 2022:. Lexxis S. Shelton, 21, and Ethan A. Grant, 20, both...
GLASGOW, KY
Eddie Claywell

Mr. Lowell Edward “Eddie” Claywell, of Burkesville, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 80 years, 4 months & 27 days. He was born on Friday, January 9, 1942 in The Willis Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Paul C. & Nina (Dicken) Claywell. He was a member of The First Christian Church of Burkesville, Retired from Houchens Industries, and was a Lifelong Farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne (Morgan) Claywell whom he wed on Saturday, June 17, 1961 (she passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019), Brothers, James Claywell & Preston Claywell, sister, Venita Lawson, Son-in-law, Danny Allen.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Steven Mark Bailey

Steven Mark Bailey, 56, Morgantown, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his residence. A native of Jefferson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Henry Bailey and Linda Ann Allen Bailey. He was a farmer. Survivors include his wife Sandi; four children: Steven Bailey (Casey), Brandon Bailey (Jennifer),...
MORGANTOWN, KY
South Green Elementary construction hits another snag

GLASGOW — The Glasgow School Board met in regular session Monday evening where further updates were provided on the construction of the new South Green Elementary School. Allison Cummings, associate principal architect with Sherman Carter Barnhart, provided the board with photographs of progress that is being made during the early stages of the building process.
GLASGOW, KY
Townhall meeting postponed until June 23

GLASGOW — A townhall meeting scheduled Monday at Glasgow City Hall has been postponed. The meeting was scheduled to allow community residents an opportunity to voice concerns or make comments about issues within the city of Glasgow. Members of the city council and officials within city government were expected to be present. City Hall did not provide a reason for the deferral.
GLASGOW, KY
Shots fired call end in arrest of one man

GLASGOW — A man was arrested Sunday along Columbia Avenue after officers responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 54-year-old Robert M. Martin. Officers located a handgun beneath the vehicle’s passenger seat. The serial number on the weapon was filed away, according to a news release.
GLASGOW, KY
Fire crews extinguish blaze caused by ‘illegal burning,’ GFD says

GLASGOW — Local fire crews responded to an afternoon apartment fire Monday near Shank Lane. The residents of the apartment were evacuated when fire crews arrived, according to a news release. The fire was evident along the “D” side of the structure. Most of the fire was...
GLASGOW, KY
AAA: Gas prices skyrocket

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 36 cents higher this week at $4.657, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $4.657. Average price during the week of May 31, 2022 $4.290. Average price during the week of June...
KENTUCKY STATE

