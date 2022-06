Phil Mickelson stressed he does not condone human rights violations on the eve of the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club outside London. Mickelson described the Saudis as “scary motherfuckers” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of the Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of a new unauthorised biography. Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”, also accusing the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

GOLF ・ 24 MINUTES AGO