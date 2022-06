GUILFORD — Squeals of delight filled the air at the Jacobs Beach splash pad as children of all ages soaked up the sun and wet fun on a cloudless Saturday afternoon. “It’s so much fun to see the little kids, the screaming and the running from fountain to fountain,” said Veronica Wallace, a member of the Guilford Splash Pad Committee. “It’s so much fun.”

GUILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO