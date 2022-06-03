ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Mugler’s Designer Directed Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIR63_0fzO12sY00

Click here to read the full article.

We can’t print most of the lyrics for Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Plan B,” but we can tell you that she drops the name of a famous French fashion brand.

Mugler suit in my meeting, Wagyu steak when I’m eating,” she raps in the song, which debuted on June 2, racking up about 700,000 views in its first 15 hours on YouTube.

More from WWD

Mugler ’s creative director Casey Cadwallader co-directed the video for the new track with his husband, artist John Miserendino. He also created all the costumes for the three-minute clip, which reveal about as much as they cover thanks to the brand’s signature illusion tulle.

Among the styles are a cropped black jacket, a sheer bodysuit and spiral jeans.

Cadwallader has made a few fashion films for Mugler during the pandemic, but confessed during an interview that he asked himself, “How on earth am I going to direct a music video? And my husband, who also has worked a lot in film was like, ‘Casey, you have to do this.’ And I said, ‘Hey, do you want to do it with me?’ So we ended up kind of wrapping it together so that we could support each other through our first incarnation as being music video directors.”

Megan Thee Stallion has worn Mugler in some of her earlier videos, and forged a strong working relationship with Cadwallader. “It’s really based on service and trust and respect, and giving people what they need for these big moments in their career,” the designer said.

The rapper first teased the song during her Coachella performance last April.

“Plan B” is Megan’s first song since dropping “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, according to Rolling Stone. She also released “Flamin’ Hot” and “Lick” with Shenseea earlier this year.

SEE ALSO:

Celebrities, Fashion Industry Mourns Manfred Thierry Mugler

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Swim Line

Megan Thee Stallion, Mariska Hargitay Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Best of WWD

Comments / 3

Related
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel Ayan of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on Her ‘Big’ Personality and Style

Click here to read the full article. If there were one woman truly made for reality television, it might be Chanel Ayan. The model stars in the “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” Bravo’s newest and first international installment of its widely popular “The Real Housewives” reality series franchise, which premieres Wednesday. Like the other cities, the show follows a diverse group of six women, including Ayan, and the lives they lead in Dubai.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit'Regina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS The show is different in that it’s set in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection, Inspired by ‘Enchantment’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is teaming with Reebok for another collaboration. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria. It includes footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The two-part collaboration includes a faux fur jacket, a two-in-one leotard, the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 in bright berry, and the rapper’s take on Reebok’s Freestyle Hi in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#French Fashion#Mugler Rtw Spring
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy