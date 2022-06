The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will play in two marquee non-conference events in the New York City area this coming season. The Bonnies are set to take on Notre Dame on Nov. 25 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. as part of the 2022 Gotham Classic and then will battle Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO