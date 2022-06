WEST HARTFORD — A 61-year-old Hartford man has been identified as the person struck in killed in town on Friday. Police said Bob Oneal was killed after being struck by a car at the intersection of South/North Main Street and Farmington Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday. Oneal was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO