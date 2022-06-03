ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ole Miss-Arizona regional postponed to Saturday

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kmrr_0fzO0idU00
Ole Miss junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia. Photo by Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

No. 3 seed Ole Miss baseball's opener in the Coral Gables regional against No. 2 seed Arizona has been postponed to Saturday due to bad weather in Miami.

Top-seeded Miami will play No. 4 seed Canisius at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Ole Miss-Arizona game will start 55 minutes after the end of the first game. The television broadcast has yet to be announced.

An Ole Miss spokesperson says the schedule has been moved back one day, meaning the Rebels' second game would happen Sunday.

Florida is getting hit with rain currently from a storm that is expected to turn into a tropical storm, according to The Weather Channel; Miami has been issued a tropical storm warning. The forecast for Saturday includes rain, wind and thunderstorms.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Arizona State
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Thunderstorms#Rebels#The Weather Channel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy