Ole Miss-Arizona regional postponed to Saturday

Ole Miss junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia. Photo by Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

No. 3 seed Ole Miss baseball's opener in the Coral Gables regional against No. 2 seed Arizona has been postponed to Saturday due to bad weather in Miami.

Top-seeded Miami will play No. 4 seed Canisius at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Ole Miss-Arizona game will start 55 minutes after the end of the first game. The television broadcast has yet to be announced.

An Ole Miss spokesperson says the schedule has been moved back one day, meaning the Rebels' second game would happen Sunday.

Florida is getting hit with rain currently from a storm that is expected to turn into a tropical storm, according to The Weather Channel; Miami has been issued a tropical storm warning. The forecast for Saturday includes rain, wind and thunderstorms.