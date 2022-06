The Eagles made significant moves on both sides of the ball this offseason, but they didn’t do anything to change the top of our quarterback depth chart. Jalen Hurts closed out last season as the starter and remains in that spot despite some questions heading into the offseason about whether they’d try to make a change. That could be back on the table if Hurts fails to make progress during the 2022 season, but head coach Nick Sirianni said recently that he’s seeing growth from the third-year player.

