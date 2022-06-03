Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams to represent USA on national team in Hungary

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams has been named to the 12-member 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team that will compete in Debrecen, Hungary July 9-17.

The Lady Panther senior was one of 40 athletes, and the only Louisiana athlete, from across the country invited to the trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team will compete in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Hungary.

Williams is one of six selectees with international experience. She led USA Basketball to the gold medal last summer at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup. She led Parkway to within a game of the LHSAA Class 5A state title in March. The 6-foot-1 Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for her 32-2 Lady Panthers as a junior. She was named the LSWA’s 5A MVP on the All-State team after earlier winning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year recognition and Times All-City Player of the Year honors.

She is considered the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in the country for 2023.

In addition to Williams, the U17 National Team includes Sunaja Agara, Madison Booker, Jaloni Cambridge, Morgan Cheli, Breya Cunningham, Jadyn Donovan, Hannah Hidalgo, Mackenly Randolph, Kennedy Umeh, Judea Watkins and Jada Williams.

Booker, Cambridge, Cunningham, Donovan, Watkins and Jada Williams were members of the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team that defeated Canada 118-45 for the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship.

COUNTRY'S TOP RECRUIT: Here's why Mikaylah Williams is No. 1

ALL-CITY BASKETBALL: Williams was the Times Player of the Year

The U17 coaching staff is led by Sue Phillips (Archbishop Mitty High School), Tom McConnell (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and Brittanny Johnson (Evanston Township High School).

The USA has won the World Cup four of the five times the event has been held, including the most recent occurrence in 2018. The team was selected by the USA Basketball Developmental National Team Committee and represent the high school graduating classes of 2023 and 2024.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams to represent USA on national team in Hungary