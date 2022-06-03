ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams to represent USA on national team in Hungary

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BL7se_0fzO0Yl600

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams has been named to the 12-member 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team that will compete in Debrecen, Hungary July 9-17.

The Lady Panther senior was one of 40 athletes, and the only Louisiana athlete, from across the country invited to the trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team will compete in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Hungary.

Williams is one of six selectees with international experience. She led USA Basketball to the gold medal last summer at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup. She led Parkway to within a game of the LHSAA Class 5A state title in March. The 6-foot-1 Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for her 32-2 Lady Panthers as a junior. She was named the LSWA’s 5A MVP on the All-State team after earlier winning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year recognition and Times All-City Player of the Year honors.

She is considered the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit in the country for 2023.

In addition to Williams, the U17 National Team includes Sunaja Agara, Madison Booker, Jaloni Cambridge, Morgan Cheli, Breya Cunningham, Jadyn Donovan, Hannah Hidalgo, Mackenly Randolph, Kennedy Umeh, Judea Watkins and Jada Williams.

Booker, Cambridge, Cunningham, Donovan, Watkins and Jada Williams were members of the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team that defeated Canada 118-45 for the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship.

COUNTRY'S TOP RECRUIT: Here's why Mikaylah Williams is No. 1

ALL-CITY BASKETBALL: Williams was the Times Player of the Year

The U17 coaching staff is led by Sue Phillips (Archbishop Mitty High School), Tom McConnell (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and Brittanny Johnson (Evanston Township High School).

The USA has won the World Cup four of the five times the event has been held, including the most recent occurrence in 2018.  The team was selected by the USA Basketball Developmental National Team Committee and represent the high school graduating classes of 2023 and 2024.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams to represent USA on national team in Hungary

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Shreveport, LA
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Colorado Springs, CO
Basketball
Shreveport, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Selectees#Fiba#U18 World Cup#Lswa#Louisiana Gatorade#Usa Women#U16 National Team
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy