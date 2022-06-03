Blooming Faith gathering a Saturday morning devotional time for women

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
Blooming Faith is a Saturday morning ladies gathering at Little Hands Garden, hosted by Scott and Emily Smith of Bronson.

It’s an opportunity for women to gather from 9-10 a.m. six Saturdays this summer for a peaceful devotional time and to be encouraged by each other, Emily said.

Little Hands Garden is a Community Supported Agricultural project with U-cut flowers, but Blooming Faith isn’t about either of those endeavors, she said.

“It’s a time to build a strong community of women and Bloom in Faith,” Emily said.

The six gatherings are stand-alone sessions led by various community members. Participants can attend however many fit their summer schedules.

The devotional leaders are subject to change, but the plan is:

  • June 25 - Potent Faith with Emily Smith.
  • July 9 - Potential Faith with Sharon Rowland.
  • July 23 - Productive Faith with Tara Tappenden.
  • Aug 6 - Providing Faith with Jennifer Smith.
  • Aug. 20 - Praise and Potluck with Dawn Leno.

Women of the community are invited and refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/littlehandsgarden.

