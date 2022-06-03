ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marcia Belsky: That time when NASA (almost) sent Sally Ride to space with 100 tampons

By Katie Monteleone
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Humor Us. Ahead of her 1983 space flight, NASA suggested sending astronaut Sally Ride with 100 tampons for the week-long trip. (That's too many.) In 2020, comedian Marcia Belsky sang...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

A marble slab in storage turned out to be an ancient Greek yearbook

Researchers in the United Kingdom have found that an ancient Greek inscription on a 2,000-year-old marble tablet is actually something resembling a yearbook for a graduating class, according to a new translation. The inscription sat in the National Museums Scotland collection for over 130 years without being properly looked at...
SCIENCE
NPR

Activism can be joyful. How to work for change and avoid burnout

There is no one way to change the world. That's what Karen Walrond realized when she wrote a book about the relationship between joy and activism. Throughout her life, Walrond has marched in parades, given motivational speeches to thousands and gone on humanitarian trips for efforts against HIV and AIDS. "But in my mind, activism was something that you did and got arrested for, it was something that you did and got tear gassed."
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Ride
NPR

Encore: Encore! Encore! Applauding the literal showstopper

On occasion, we reach back into our ALL THINGS CONSIDERED archives in search of reports we've done that can offer perspective on today's events. When we rebroadcast an archived piece on the air, we call that an encore. Well, today we're encoring a piece that is actually about encores - the theatrical kind...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Yass marine! Here come rainbow bullets and brunches for Pride’s annual pinkwashing

Last Thursday, Ihop tweeted out what may be the most half-hearted appeal to queer liberation in the history of corporate America. “S/O to everyone who puts the pan in pancakes. Happy Pride!” it read, with the rainbow-flag emoji dutifully appended. While the blue-roofed chain’s messaging was inoffensive to the core, its limp determination to avoid controversy or stir human emotion felt rote –– plus Ihop’s very next tweet was an ode to its new “Extra Normal Meal” specifically aimed at people who want to feel more ordinary.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

1985 hit 'Running Up That Hill' sprints up the charts, thanks to 'Stranger Things'

English singer-songwriter Kate Bush just broke into the Billboard Top 10 for the first time — with a song she released four decades ago. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" peaked in the No. 30 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 1985. It's now having a major renaissance thanks to Stranger Things, the 1980s-based sci-fi hit whose fourth season premiered on Netflix late last month.
MUSIC
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Hidden capitals

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each conceals the name of a world capital phonetically somewhere within it. Example: Have you heard the new eBay jingle? --> BEIJING. 1. Is everyone at the mosque obeying he rules?. 2. Show me the new saddlebag daddy bought. 3. We...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampons#Television#The New York Times#The Forward
NPR

Sam Jay's 'PAUSE' series captures the vibe of a house party debate among friends

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Sam Jay, is a comic, writer and actor who has her own series on HBO called "PAUSE With Sam Jay." A lot of her comedy relates to being a Black masculine-of-center lesbian who didn't come out until her early 20s. Her show "PAUSE" is kind of like a house party, with Sam Jay as the host and her actual friends, fellow comics and TV writers as her guests. They have lively talks about subjects like queer culture, relationships, Black conservatives, money and power and racism and tribalism in America. Last week, she talked about how her brother's life was changed by being in prison. Season 1 premiered a year ago. Season 2 is in progress.
TV SERIES
NPR

Paramount Pictures faces copyright lawsuit over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

While Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high at the box office, a lawsuit over the rights to the movie just landed at Paramount Pictures. The family of the man whose magazine article inspired the 1986 film Top Gun is suing Paramount Pictures over copyright infringement claims. Shosh and Yuval...
MOVIES
NPR

Remembering Dave Smith, inventor of MIDI and the Prophet-5 synthesizer

The sound of pop music in the 1980s was shaped by synthesizers. One of the most revolutionary music - electronic music inventors was Dave Smith. David Bowie and Madonna are among the legions who used his Prophet-5 synthesizer. Smith died last week at the age of 72. He suffered a heart attack while attending an electronic music festival in Detroit. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy