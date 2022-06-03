ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting the PIAA baseball playoffs: A look at the first-round matchups for area teams

By Noah Hiles, Beaver County Times
The PIAA postseason has arrived. After hundreds of teams throughout the state started the year with hopes to go far, a limited field now remains, all aiming to capture a PIAA title. Four teams from the Beaver Valley have advanced, and each is competing in a different classification.

Rochester, Riverside and Hopewell will all be the third seed from District 7 in their respective classification while West Allegheny will be the top seed from District 7 in Class 5A after defeating Peters Township in the WPIAL Championship.

Despite being an area known for its rich talent on the diamond, it's been a while since a Beaver Valley team took the field in a PIAA Championship. South Side was the last team from the area to play in a PIAA final in 2018, while Riverside was the Beaver Valley's last state champion, winning the Class 2A crown in 2012.

The Rams, Panthers, Vikings and Indians will hope to change that within the next few weeks. With the first-round for all classifications starting Monday, here's a look at each of the four matchups featuring a team from the area.

CLASS 1A

Rochester (11-8) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (18-4)

Details: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Showers Field (DuBois)

Scouting Rochester: Don't let the Rams' record fool you, Brian Verrico's club has more than enough talent to make a deep run in the PIAA playoffs. Led by a group of upperclassmen who've been in the starting lineup for numerous seasons, Rochester has played one of the toughest schedules in Class 1A. In section play, the Rams split a two-game series against WPIAL Class 1A champion Union. They also had some tough non-section opponents, like Eden Christian and Mohawk, the runners-up in Class 1A and Class 3A. The senior pitching duo of Ethan Blair and Sal Laure gives Rochester a chance against any lineup, while the big bats of J.D. Azulay, Parker Lyons, Adam Schurr and Conor Martin help provide consistent run support. Rochester hasn't won a game in the state playoffs since 2008. They'll look to change that come Monday. The Rams have never won a PIAA title in baseball.

Scouting DuBois Central Catholic: If there's one thing the Cardinals do best, it's produce at the plate. In 22 games this year, the District 9 champions have scored five or more runs all but twice. DuBois Central Catholic boasts a team batting average of .338. Its two top hitters, Brayden Fox and Aiden Snowberger are freshmen hitting over .400. The Cardinals receive power from junior third basemen Kaden Brezenski, who has a team-best three home runs this spring. Meanwhile, on the mound, Rochester will have to worry about the terrific tandem of Brandon Anderson and Carter Hickman. Anderson, a senior and Youngstown State commit, is 3-2 on the year with a 3.47 ERA. Hickman is a year younger but has numbers that jump off the stat sheet – a 9-0 record and 0.73 ERA in 36⅓ innings of work. Head coach Adam Fox's team is young but clearly has talent. The Cardinals enter the postseason with their eyes on state title No. 2, with the first coming in 2001.

CLASS 2A

Riverside (16-6) vs. Mount Union (21-2)

Details: 4 p.m. Monday at Mount Union High School

Scouting Riverside: Riverside is young but dangerous. Led by legendary head coach Dan Oliastro, who has helped the Panthers capture four PIAA titles in his 52-year career, this year's team enters the postseason with a deep roster in all areas. The Panthers captured third place in WPIAL Class 2A with a gutsy comeback win over Burgettstown on Tuesday. The victory was made possible thanks to a strong team effort on the mound, something the team has relied on all season. Junior Ronnie Harper and freshmen Hunter Garvin and Christian Lucarelli have all appeared in 10 or more games this season. Senior Madden Boehm has also been an arm that Riverside relies on regularly. At the plate, Boehm and junior Mitch Garvin have swung big bats, combining for five home runs. Junior Evan Burry and sophomores Bo Fornataro and Darren McDade have also been tough outs. With only two seniors on the Panthers' roster, the state playoffs will be a new, big stage for most of Oliastro's club. Their time at the top might not come for another year or so, but don't be shocked if this group turns some heads in 2022.

Scouting Mount Union: Not to be confused with the Division III football powerhouse located in Alliance, Ohio, this Mount Union has a notable history of its own, and it's on the baseball field. The Trojans enter this year's state playoffs looking for PIAA title No. 5, with their most recent one coming in 2019. Altogether, Mount Union has played in six state finals. Led by manager Timothy Hicks, the Trojans captured a District 6 title in dominant fashion this spring, scoring 10 or more runs in 14 of their 22 games. Mount Union's starting lineup features seven batters hitting .310 or better. Their most dangerous presence at the plate is junior catcher Braylan Knable, who is hitting .413 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Ryan Scott will likely be who Riverside sees on the mound Monday. The junior is a perfect 7-0 in his 11 appearances and has a low ERA of 0.91. Sophomore Bryce Danish is another talented pitcher for the Trojans. Like Scott, Danish has also made 11 appearances, going 6-1 with a 1.30 ERA in 43 innings.

CLASS 3A

Hopewell (16-7) vs. Fairview (16-3)

Details: 4:30 p.m. Monday at Mercyhurst University

Scouting Hopewell: The Vikings have everything a team needs to make a deep run in the PIAA playoffs. Most of Hopewell's starting lineup gained valuable experience last year, when they advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Tyrone. Morgan Singletary's lineup features six batters hitting over .340. Junior Lucas Arington has been the top star for the Vikings this spring, entering the PIAA tournament with a .455 batting average, three home runs and 32 RBIs – all team bests. Arington is also no slouch on the mound, boasting a 6-0 record and 2.65 ERA. However, the club's ace is senior Anthony LaSala, who has gone 5-3 with a 1.26 ERA in a team-leading 10 appearances. Hopewell hopes to win state title No. 2, with the first coming in 1986.

Scouting Fairview: Head coach Joe Spinelli enters Monday's battle hoping his squad can achieve something no team in program history has done. The Tigers are 0-5 all-time in the PIAA postseason but have a team that could perhaps capture that first state playoff victory. Led by seniors Preston King and Aiden Rubilotta, the District 10 champions have a steady lineup loaded with consistent contributors. Sophomores Eddie Dolansky and Aari Fox have been a pair of breakout stars for the Tigers this spring, both hitting over .350. On the mound, Hopewell will likely see Logan Fiolek ― the senior has a record of 9-1 and a 2.35 ERA. Senior Sean Houston (3-0, 2.14 ERA) has been clutch in the postseason. He struck out the final three hitters with the bases loaded in the District 10 title game to preserve the Tigers' 6-4 win over Franklin.

CLASS 5A

West Allegheny (19-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-8)

Details: 2 p.m. Monday at Ross Memorial Park (Washington)

Scouting West Allegheny: It's hard to find a hotter team in the Beaver Valley than the Indians. Despite facing multiple waves of adversity, Bryan Cornell's team rallied to capture its fifth WPIAL title in program history on Wednesday. Now, the focus shifts to keep that positive momentum rolling in the PIAA playoffs. West Allegheny gained a huge boost in the WPIAL semifinals when senior and Auburn commit Gavin Miller returned from a wrist injury that kept him out for nearly the entire season. His hitting skills, paired with other sluggers like Colin Marinpetro and Anthony Raineri, give the Indians enough fire power to hang around with anyone. However, what makes West Allegheny stand out is its pitching. Seniors Anthony Pass and Nate Nolan have been brilliant all year, especially in the postseason. West Allegheny hasn't reached a state final since 1994. While other teams in the recent past have come close, perhaps this group of underdogs can keep the magic going.

Scouting Thomas Jefferson: Just a few weeks ago, many would've been shocked to find out Thomas Jefferson would be anywhere close to reaching the state playoffs. The Jaguars entered the WPIAL postseason as the No. 12 seed in Class 5A but fought their way into the PIAA tournament thanks to a huge upset victory over Greater Latrobe in the opening round, followed by a gritty 1-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals. Thomas Jefferson relies on big-time offensive production from infielders Angelo Volomino and Alec Warden. Bradey Haberman could get the start on the mound for the Jaguars. The senior posted a solid 4-1 record in the regular season. This marks Thomas Jefferson's second appearance in the state playoffs in program history, with the first taking place in 2012. That run ended in the quarterfinals with a loss to Blackhawk.

Contact Noah Hiles at nhiles@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @_NoahHiles.

