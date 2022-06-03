ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Former Mastronardi employees file lawsuit over health and wage issues

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4y9B_0fzO0Ra100

Three former Coldwater's Maroa Farms greenhouse employees filed a federal class-action lawsuit Wednesday alleging violations of federal law relating to harmful pesticide exposure and a deceptive bonus structure.

Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo claim that their coworkers were exposed to pesticides while working in Mastronardi Produce-USA, Inc.'s 35-acre enclosed greenhouse.

Filed in the U.S. District Court in Western Michigan, the suit claims workers were repeatedly exposed to Virocid, Virkon S, and Sodium Hypochlorite 12.5%. All three are disinfectants used in the hydroponic produce farm and regulated as pesticides by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Without proper training, proper personal protective equipment, or access to information about the pesticides, the plaintiffs claim they and others suffered daily nose bleeds, headaches, burning eyes and skin rashes. The suit said Mastronardi management repeatedly ignored their symptoms and requests for protection.

In a press release, Anna Hill Galendez, an attorney with Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, a legal resource for Michigan immigrant communities, said, "Despite the known risks of pesticide exposure, cases involving serious injury and illness to farm workers as a result of pesticide exposure are all too common, and workers who speak up face the very real risk of retaliation by their employer."

The suit alleges Mastronardi failed to pay the plaintiffs' promised bonus for meeting production standards by continually increasing the amount of work that had to be completed to receive a bonus. It said Mastronardi changed how bonuses were calculated and undercounted their work. Lawyers indicated the company withheld bonuses for months.

Reyes Saucedo said she was classified as an agricultural worker. But the company failed to pay her overtime wages when she worked as a janitor cleaning bathrooms, lunchrooms and migrant housing next to the greenhouse.

Reyes Saucedo is the only Michigan resident who worked at the greenhouse from 2014 to August 2021.

Benjamin Lopez lives in Georgia. He worked at the greenhouse from August 2020 to February 2021.

Lopez Ramirez lives in Mexico. He worked in Coldwater from November 2019 to June 2020 and returned from September 2020 to June 2021.

"Hundreds of migrant workers traveled long distances to Coldwater based upon Mastronardi's promise that they would be able to earn a living wage, only to find out that Mastronardi's guarantees were nothing more than an empty promise," said Trent Taylor, staff attorney for Farmworker Justice, a national organization also assisting on the suit.

Mastronardi declined to comment on the suit.

The Coldwater operation faced prior violations from the Labor Department in 2013. It paid a $166,000 penalty for wage violations.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

COVID-fatigued health workers are mobilizing

Health care workers nationwide are organizing and pushing for workplace changes like better pay or more favorable staffing ratios after waves of pandemic-fueled burnout and frustration. Why it matters: COVID-19 and its aftereffects triggered an exodus of health care workers. Those who stayed are demanding more from health systems that...
LABOR ISSUES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Coldwater, MI
Government
Coldwater, MI
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Business
NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Maroa Farms#Mastronardi Produce Usa#Inc#The U S District Court#Sodium Hypochlorite
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy