Sheriff: Catalytic converter thieves are back

Catalytic converter thieves are back in Branch County.

Sheriff John Pollack warned that "a large number of vehicle catalytic converter thefts" took place locally in May.

"They're even actually breaking into barns and businesses, going in and taking them out of the vehicles right inside the business," Pollack told the Matteson Township Board. "So if you've got any trucks, you leave it out in the field, you want to make sure you get them someplace where they can be safe. Because you will come up with a missing catalytic converter. They're expensive to replace.

"We do have some leads on that we're working with the state police," he said. "It's an ongoing investigation."

A year ago, thieves stole converters from vehicles selling them to scrap yards for hundreds of dollars each. Because of precious metals used in the exhaust systems, some bring nearly $1,000 in the recycling market.