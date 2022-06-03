ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

County to raise mileage rate for employees as gas prices spike

 4 days ago
Branch County employees who use their personal vehicles for official business will receive a 10% increase in reimbursed mileage from July 1 until the end of the year. Employees now receive the federally recognized 58.5 cents per mile or a fixed rate under grants or contracts,

Gas prices rose Thursday to $4.99 per gallon in Coldwater.

County Administrator Bud Norman told the commission work meeting, "Fuel has increased an average of about $.53 over the last two months and about $1.55 over the last year."

The request came after discussions with several departments, including Commission on Aging, probate juvenile staff, and building inspection. These departments have employees who use personal vehicles for government business.

The 10% increase will apply to authorized mileage for the service, or the IRS-approved rate, whichever is applicable.

"Although this will not cover the increased cost, it will demonstrate an effort to alleviate the increasing burden," Norman said.

After six months, the increase will be reevaluated. Commissioner's official action will come Tuesday.

