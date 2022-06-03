ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Luxurious Traditional with Exceptional Features in Bryn Mawr

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daDIY_0fzO0LWt00
Image via Bright MLS.

A luxurious traditional home with six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr.

This custom residence is set on 2.89 stunning acres providing highly coveted privacy and beautiful views.

The home boasts exceptional features, including a mudroom elevator that services three levels and a Lutron lighting system.

The huge great room on the main floor opens to the outdoor room and bar room with wet bar and staircase to the wine cellar. The chef’s kitchen boasts a large island with seating, quartz countertops, and state-of-the-art appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpwDz_0fzO0LWt00
Great Room.Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLF6J_0fzO0LWt00
Outdoor Room.Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMHue_0fzO0LWt00
Wine Cellar.Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoLgr_0fzO0LWt00
Kitchen.Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, the primary bedroom suite on the main floor is the perfect retreat with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsIBy_0fzO0LWt00
Bath.Image via Bright MLS.

The second floor is home to three bedrooms with baths, including an in-law suite, and a reading room/minstrel’s gallery.

The third floor features a large finished game room and full bath, while the finished lower level provides an ideal space to work/play.

Other highlights of this luxurious traditional include a golf simulator room and a studio with mirrored walls and ballet barre.

Additionally, the property includes an in-ground pool, spa and oversized 4-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOhQC_0fzO0LWt00
Pool and yard.Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 431 Boxwood Road in Bryn Mawr, listed for $6,450,000 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today's Houses of the Week by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unWXX_0fzO0LWt00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

