Malvern Bank House of the Week: Luxurious Traditional with Exceptional Features in Bryn Mawr

Image via Bright MLS.

A luxurious traditional home with six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr.

This custom residence is set on 2.89 stunning acres providing highly coveted privacy and beautiful views.

The home boasts exceptional features, including a mudroom elevator that services three levels and a Lutron lighting system.

The huge great room on the main floor opens to the outdoor room and bar room with wet bar and staircase to the wine cellar. The chef’s kitchen boasts a large island with seating, quartz countertops, and state-of-the-art appliances.

Great Room. Image via Bright MLS.

Outdoor Room. Image via Bright MLS.

Wine Cellar. Image via Bright MLS.

Kitchen. Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, the primary bedroom suite on the main floor is the perfect retreat with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

Bath. Image via Bright MLS.

The second floor is home to three bedrooms with baths, including an in-law suite, and a reading room/minstrel’s gallery.

The third floor features a large finished game room and full bath, while the finished lower level provides an ideal space to work/play.

Other highlights of this luxurious traditional include a golf simulator room and a studio with mirrored walls and ballet barre.

Additionally, the property includes an in-ground pool, spa and oversized 4-car garage.

Pool and yard. Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 431 Boxwood Road in Bryn Mawr, listed for $6,450,000 on Realtor.com .