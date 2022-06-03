ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in Pembroke silences voices

By Robert Tocci
 4 days ago
On May 25, the majority of the Pembroke Select Board voted to eliminate the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The vote was 3-2, with John Brown and Rebecca Coletta voting to preserve the committee, and Tracy Marino, Dan Trabucco, and Steven Ciciotti voting to eliminate. For years, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies have adopted policies to include more voices, but this majority vote takes Pembroke in a backward direction. The majority chose to sever an avenue of potential communication from residents whose concerns might not ordinarily be heard.

Their vote suggests that they are quite happy to stick their head in the sand and only listen to the opinions that support their worldview. Any voices that question their assessment of Pembroke are an annoyance and should remain private. No progress is made by silencing voices. No town can adapt and evolve by clinging to a mythical halcyon belief. Did the DEI do any harm? Its aim was to make Pembroke a better place. By voting as they did, select board members Marino, Trabucco, and Ciciotti sent a message that not all voices are welcome in Pembroke. This vote diminishes the town and shortchanges its residents.

ROBERT TOCCI

Pembroke

