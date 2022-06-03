ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Thermoplastic Polymers Market [2022] Improves their Financial Conditions With Covid-19 Update : Solvay, Dupont, Celanese Corporation

The Global Thermoplastic Polymers Market, valued at USD xx. x Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing environmental concerns, growing government support, rapid urbanization, and growing market demand. These factors will drive the Thermoplastic Polymers Market value in...

Reuters

Voestalpine beats 21/22 earnings forecast but less optimistic for 22/23

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine (VOES.VI) beat its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, despite a challenging environment, but was less optimistic in its outlook for 2022/23. The company, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, said on Wednesday its 2021/22...
Reuters

UK annual house price rise slows to 10.5% - Halifax

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed to 10.5% in May from 10.8% in April, monthly figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday. Prices rose for an 11th consecutive month, up by 1.0% in May after a 1.2% increase in April.
