Newcomerstown, OH

Cy Young Days Festival luncheon reservations now being taken

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

Reservations are being taken for the Cy Young Days Festival luncheon featuring 1983 National League Cy Young Award winner John Denny.

The event will be held at the Laborers Local 134 Hall, 150 N. River St., located at the corner of River and Main Sts. in Newcomerstown on Saturday, June 25.

Laborers Local 134 is also sponsoring the luncheon.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 11.

Reservations are required because of limited seating and can be made by calling 740-227-1544 or email chaney.janet8@gmail.com.

Denny will not be signing items at the luncheon, but there will be souvenir cards that he will autograph.

Denny made his major league debut in September of 1974 for the St. Louis Cardinals and had a break-out season in 1976, leading the league with a 2.52 ERA. He also pitched well in 1978, going 14-11 with a 2.96 ERA. Denny was traded to the Cleveland Indians for Bobby Bonds on December 7, 1979, and went 24-23 in three seasons. He pitched three straight shutouts late in 1981. Before the next season, he was traded to the Phillies.

In 1983, Denny had his best season, going 19-6 with a 2.37 ERA. He led the league in wins and was second in ERA, leading the Phillies to the National League pennant. He received 20 of the 24 votes in the Cy Young Award voting. Later in his career, he was traded to Cincinnati and retired from playing baseball in 1986. His last baseball job was as rehabilitation coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2001-2004.

Denny will have a full schedule Saturday the 25th, not only as the guest speaker at the luncheon. He will also be making an appearance at the Cy Young Run in the morning and Cy Young's grave site following the run.

He will serve as the Grand Parade Marshal that evening starting at 6 p.m. and after the parade he will be at the Olde Main Street Museum for an autograph signing which is free and open to the public.

For those who would like to bring items to the museum for autographs, it is asked that you limit your items to one per person.

The schedule is subject to change so follow www.cyyoungdaysfestival.com or Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cy Young Days Festival luncheon reservations now being taken

