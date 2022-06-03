ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Here's how you can see Battle Creek Battle Jacks games on ESPN+

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
When Battle Creek's favorite new team is in town, a short trip down to MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium to see the Battle Jacks is pretty easy.

But what about when they are on the road?

Now, several Battle Jacks games will be available throughout the summer on ESPN's streaming service  — ESPN+.

The Northwoods League announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream select games each day of the 2022 season. These games will be available exclusively on ESPN-plus, along with the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.

“We are excited for our agreement with the Northwoods League,” said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN, in a release. “Presenting this collegiate summer league makes a great addition to our already expansive collegiate and professional baseball programming on ESPN+.”

The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are in their first season in the Northwoods League after a rebranding and the end of the Battle Creek Bombers era, which lasted 15 years.

The first opportunity to see the Battle Jacks on ESPN+ is today and Saturday with road games at Traverse City, both at 7:05 p.m.

"The exposure, not just for our team, but the entire league because of ESPN+, is going to be incredible," Battle Jacks General Manager Tyler Shore said in the release. "The Northwoods League has put together an outstanding product and it's really cool to see that recognized on a national level. We look forward to putting on a show for fans all around the country."

The Northwoods League has a four-camera HD setup in each ballpark in the league and has been streaming games for over 10 years. The league also produces a nightly studio show that recaps the previous night’s games and previews that day’s matchups.

ESPN announced the early lineup for the league, which included the Battle Jacks games over the weekend. A full slate for the rest of June is expected soon.

