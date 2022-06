Jeanet McGee, 90, of Fremont passed away on June 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Jeanet was born Sept. 24, 1931, to Frank and Emma Schwartz in Madison. She graduated from Madison High School in 1948. She worked as a telephone operator for Nebraska Continental after graduation and later as a medication aide at Thomas Fitzgerald Veteran Home and Arbor Manor until retiring at the age of 72.

