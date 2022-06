A couple of emails arrived in our Daily Post mailbox yesterday. This, from Carl Young, chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party:. The BoCC continues to shoot itself in the foot. Hidden under an agenda item “This resolution updates certain fees” is what some are calling a doubling of landfill fees. Also SOP for this board, the new fees are not presented in comparison to the old. Yet another example of bad governance.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO