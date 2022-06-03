ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss baseball NCAA Tournament opener vs. Arizona postponed by rain

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla.  — Ole Miss baseball is going to have to wait a little while longer to get started in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels' first game in the Coral Gables Regional against Arizona has been postponed because of rain and is now scheduled to be played on Saturday, 55 minutes after the completion of Miami's 11 a.m. CT game against Canisius.  A tropical depression that formed in the Gulf of Mexico is making its way across south Florida and the forecast calls for heavy chances of rain in the area Friday and Saturday.

Friday's game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and was to be televised on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (32-22) is the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, a double-elimination tournament that also features No. 1 Miami (the No. 6 national seed), No. 2 Arizona and No. 4 Canisius. The Rebels were the last at-large team selected into the NCAA Tournament by the committee but have won eight of their last 11 games with five of those wins coming against NCAA Tournament teams.

NCAA rules allow for regionals to be played through Tuesday in the case of rain. If the tournament is not completed by the end of Tuesday, the highest-remaining seed will automatically move on to Super Regionals.

The Rebels advanced to Super Regionals in the last two postseasons but have never made it past the regional stage without earning a No. 1 seed.

The Clarion Ledger will update this story as more news becomes available.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss baseball NCAA Tournament opener vs. Arizona postponed by rain

