Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man accused of murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North, 48, to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years, the Statesman Journal reported.

A Marion County jury last week found North guilty of murdering Herman Leslie Graham III, 48. The jury found North not guilty of a bias crime charge.

Salem police officers responded on Oct. 26, 2020, to reports of a shooting and found Graham dead from gunshot wounds.

North was detained and told police, “It was self-defense. The guy pulled a gun on me.”

According to court records, one woman of three who had been riding in the car with Graham said she noticed North’s car as they turned onto Mission Street SE from Interstate 5 and suspected Graham cut off North’s vehicle.

North honked, yelled at Graham, repeatedly pulled up next to him and veered toward him as if he were trying to run him off the road, she told police. Another said she heard North using the N-word and saying, “the KKK is gonna come to get you,” according to court records.

The woman said North shot Graham after Graham pulled over and got out of the car.

North declined to speak at his sentencing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
