Binghamton, NY

Ponies Split Doubleheader with Somerset on Thursday

milb.com
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-29) split a doubleheader winning game one 5-3 and dropping game two 6-4 in eight innings against the Somerset Patriots (30-17) on Thursday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Game Two: Patriots 6, Rumble Ponies 4. Somerset jumped out to a 2-0 lead...

www.milb.com

knsiradio.com

Two Area Baseball Teams Knocked Out of High School Postseason

(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm were left thunderstruck following a 5-0 loss to Willmar Saturday. It is the team’s second postseason defeat, ending the 2022 campaign. In consecutive games, the opposing pitcher twirled a gem against the Green and Gold. Cardinals starter Ian Koosman went the distance, picking up the shutout victory. Koosman gave up just three hits and walked two, and he hit a batter.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney leads Syracuse to fab fountain of youth (concert review, photos)

Sir Paul McCartney is either lying about his age, or he discovered the fountain of youth at some point. The Beatles legend performed 36 songs during a nearly three-hour concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, mixing Fab Four classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Get Back” with his solo and Wings catalogs. It was his first show at the Syracuse University stadium since 2017 and the only Upstate New York stop on his 2022 “Got Back” tour dates.
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghamton, NY
Homer, NY
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney performs at JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse concert set list, photos

Sir Paul McCartney officially kicked off the JMA Dome era in Syracuse on Saturday night. The Beatles legend performed at the former Carrier Dome for its first event under its new official name, the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert was packed with Fab Four classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Let it Be,” mixed with songs from McCartney’s solo and Wings catalog.
SYRACUSE, NY
KARE 11

Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Chad Bell
Andrew Mitchell
Homer
localsyr.com

DEC mourns death of Adirondack Forest Ranger Captain

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is mourning the loss of one of their own. DEC confirmed that its Forest Ranger Captain Christopher Kostoss died on Tuesday, May 31 by suicide, which was confirmed by local authorities. Captain Kostoss was a 23-year veteran of DEC’s Division...
ALBANY, NY
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Doubleheader#Ponies#The Somerset Patriots#Somerset
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Police: Shots Fired in Sartell Sunday Afternoon

(KNSI) – Sartell police are investigating after gunfire rings out on Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30, officers were called to the 400 block of 3rd Street South. Police say no one was hit by the shots. Officers say vehicles and other property were struck. The shooting is currently under investigation....
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Prior Lake High School's lunch period erupted into chaos Thursday when a group of conspiring seniors released pigeons and dropped flour and water balloons from an overhead railing. Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said two 18-year-old male students were issued a trespass warning for school property and cited for...
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
CBS Minnesota

Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner. With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore. The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property. The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN

