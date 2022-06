VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners softball team just had their season come to a close on Friday when they dropped their second game of the Class A State softball tournament that was held at Trapper Field in Jamestown. After the season came to a close, Valley City head coach Hilary Flatt informed her team that she is stepping away as the coach of the team. Valley City clinched a spot in the state tournament by winning a pair of games in the EDC tournament the week before in Grand Forks.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO