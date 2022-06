VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The boys golf team played in the EDC Golf Meet at Rose Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, June 1st. The team shot a 386 and placed 9th out of 11 teams the top 6 teams qualify to play in the state golf meet. Leading our team was Junior Ethan Bear who carded a 94 with a birdie on his last hole. Senior Thomas Pfeifer shot one of his better rounds of the year with a 95. Junior Alex Rogelstad also shooting a personal best in a varsity meet with a 98. Senior Eric Ingstad shot a 99 and even though he was disappointed he had a great first 8 holes to the tournament and had his eyes on qualifying for the state tournament. Junior Isaiah Schuldheisz shot a 114 and Junior Espen Kunze shot a 122 rounding out our team.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO