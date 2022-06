Robert Hennessy, Jr. "Bobby" as he was affectionately known, passed away on May 19, 2022 at the age of 57. Robert was a carpenter by trade and most recently worked with Chapman Construction. He enjoyed fishing off of Harkers Island with friends and traveling with his wife JoAnn. In the summer he loved having family and friends to his home for BBQ's, swimming, fun, laughter, good music and cold beers. Robert was funny, smart and truly loved by all who knew him.

